Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.68 Price Target for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.68 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 94.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,755. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.60.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

