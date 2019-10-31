Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novagold Resources.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Novagold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

