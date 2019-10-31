Zacks: Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price target on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 146.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 105,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,370. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.47 million, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

