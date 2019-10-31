Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 173,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $13,596,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

