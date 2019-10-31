Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

