Zacks: Analysts Expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 338.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($3.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYOK shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Myokardia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $209,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,183,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $13,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 2,581.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,654 shares during the period.

Myokardia stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 324,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.05.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

