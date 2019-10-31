Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.31. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.