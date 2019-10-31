Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post sales of $258.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.52 million. Roku reported sales of $173.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.98.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $1,653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,419 shares of company stock worth $21,167,326 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 64.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.20. 13,239,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,128,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.68. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

