Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 242,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,592. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $434.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 144,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 96,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

