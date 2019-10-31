Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 27,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

