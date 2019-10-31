Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 4,981,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,866. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

