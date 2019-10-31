Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 111.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 44.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 44.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNET shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

XNET stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.65 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 33.31%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

