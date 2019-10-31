Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.05. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 925,488 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.04.

In related news, insider Colin Bird acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

