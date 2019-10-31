Xpediator (LON:XPD) Shares Down 5.1%

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.30 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.29), approximately 55,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 39,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

