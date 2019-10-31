Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 103.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 295,315 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 65.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XIN stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $609.44 million for the quarter.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

