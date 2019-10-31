Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY19 guidance to $2.12-2.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 1,196,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

