Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.