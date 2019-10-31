World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 75,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 116.34 and a current ratio of 116.34. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.56%. Research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

