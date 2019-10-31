World Asset Management Inc Has $97,000 Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 168.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 1,650.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEDL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 18,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,647. Vedanta Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

