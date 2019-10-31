World Asset Management Inc Buys 2,106 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hertz Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 75,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,395. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

