World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 187,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.