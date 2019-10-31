Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 4.4%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.06, approximately 43,623 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,253,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

