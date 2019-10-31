Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,978,000 after acquiring an additional 797,630 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 78,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 728,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,927. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

