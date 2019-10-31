Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 10,081,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,743,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

