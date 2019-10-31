Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.28-2.28 EPS and its FY19 guidance at ~$2.28 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WWW opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

