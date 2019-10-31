Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $63.39. 9,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,119. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

