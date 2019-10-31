Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. 584,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $51.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

