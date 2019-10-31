Windstream (WINMQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS WINMQ opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Windstream has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21.

Get Windstream alerts:

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.