Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after acquiring an additional 729,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2,810.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,797,000 after acquiring an additional 724,950 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after acquiring an additional 600,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 556,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $190.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.74. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

