Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lessened by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 90.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 670,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,323 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 123.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 16,875,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,258. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.