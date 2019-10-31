William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

WEX stock opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.39. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

