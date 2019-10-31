William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

