Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Down 23%

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) fell 23% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $30.30, 845,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,148% from the average session volume of 67,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $441.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,241,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 730,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 222,543 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

