WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WHF. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Securities initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

