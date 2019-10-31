White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,650,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 98,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total transaction of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,060.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,076.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,029.89. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $832.88 and a 52-week high of $1,104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 27.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

