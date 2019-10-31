White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,060.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,076.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,029.89. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $832.88 and a 12 month high of $1,104.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total value of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

