WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Down 7.2%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $186.70 and last traded at $189.18, approximately 1,157,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 318,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.87.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in WEX by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in WEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

