WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Down 7.2%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $186.70 and last traded at $189.18, approximately 1,157,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 318,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.87.
WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in WEX by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in WEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
About WEX (NYSE:WEX)
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
