Westrock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Westrock to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westrock to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.