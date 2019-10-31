Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.93. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.04. 465,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,121. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,165 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $88,875,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 422.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 466,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

