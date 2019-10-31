Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

