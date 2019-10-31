Western Alliance Bancorporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 806 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,393% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

WAL stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.97. 209,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.