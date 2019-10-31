WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

