WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Sells $375,100.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 18,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 238,350 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,841,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

