Wells Fargo & Co Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $100.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

