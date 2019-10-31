Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.99.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.17. 2,954,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,169. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,137,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

