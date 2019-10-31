Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $129,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $211,000.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welbilt stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

