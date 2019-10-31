Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beigene (BGNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beigene (NASDAQ: BGNE):

10/22/2019 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Beigene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

9/27/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.99. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,976 shares of company stock worth $1,998,951. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Beigene by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Beigene by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

