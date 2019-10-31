Wedbush Weighs in on Navient Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NAVI. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. Navient has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $157,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 100.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 134,042 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

