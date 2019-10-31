WBI Investments Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.99. 6,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,120. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

