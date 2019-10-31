WBI Investments Inc. Sells 7,690 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 34.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

SNA stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,809. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

